If you have been craving to upgrade your iPhone to one of the latest models and get your hands on Apple AirPods, now is your chance. As we approach the festive season, Apple is all set to roll out a special offer for its customers.

In what can be seen as a Diwali bonanza, Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods along with the purchase of Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. Since the move comes days after the launch of new iPhones earlier in September, the customers can buy the Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini at the revised and discounted price.

Starting from October 7, 2021, the promotional savings offer would run until the products are in stocks, which would be a limited time, considering the enthusiasm among customers.

Speaking about the pricing, iPhone 12 with 64GB storage costs Rs 65,900 while iPhone 12 mini with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 59,900. As part of the festive offer, customers will be able to get their hands on AirPods with charging case. However, they might have to pay an additional Rs 4,000- Rs 10,000 to get AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro.

At a time when Amazon and Flipkart will also be joining the bandwagon to offer iPhones at discounted prices, this is your chance to get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini along with free AirPods from the official Apple online store.