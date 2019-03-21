Apple introduces Spring Season-Inspired iPhone cases and Watch bands: Apple has introduced a new range of coloured bands for the Apple watch. The new bands and loops are inspired by the spring season. The tech giant has also introduced latest leather and silicone cases for the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XS available in various colour options.

Apple introduces Spring Season-Inspired iPhone cases and Watch bands: Just after the debut of its new hardware products including the iPad Air and iPad Mini, Apple has now introduced a new series of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch is going to get a new range of coloured bands and spring season inspired designs. The iPhone XS Mas and the iPhone XS also get brand new cases in same colour options. Smart Battery Cases of the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS got a new pink sand colour option.

The Apple Watch bands get the latest options including sport loops, sport bands, Hermes and Nike+ colour editions. For the sport loops and sports bands, colour options include Papaya, Spearmint, Delft Blue, Lilac and Cerulean. Colour options for the Nike+ sport bands and loops include Vintage Lichen (Spruce Fog), Hyper Grape (Black) and Tropical Twist (Teal Tint). Nike+, sports bands and sports loops are priced at Rs 3,900.

The tech giant has also introduced latest leather and silicone cases for the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XS available in various colour options including the Delft Blue, Spearmint and Papaya colour options priced at Rs 3,500 each and the Lilac, Cornflower and sunset colour options are priced at Rs 4,500 each. Leather cases in the same colour options are the most expensive one. For iPhone XS, leather cases in the same colour options are available at a price of Rs 9,900 and for the iPhone XS Max, the price is Rs 11,990.

The smart battery cases for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max were previously available in two traditional colour options including black and white. All the new colours of Apple’s sport bands, loops and the smart battery cases are inspired by the spring season. Apple previously launched the updated version its iPad Mini and iPad Air and now the watch series and the smart battery cases are updated. This could be Apple’s second move to draw more an more attention of the people towards the mega event scheduled on March 25, 2019. Apple is expected to introduce its own video streaming service and a news and magazine subscription service. The tagline of the March 25 event is Its showtime which drops a clear hint of the debut of Apple’s video streaming service.

