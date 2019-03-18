Apple iPad Mini upgraded with A12 processor, Apple Pencil support: The Apple iPad mini has got new upgrades. The brand new iPad will now run on the A12 Bionic processor instead of the A8 processor and it will now support the Apple Pencil too.

Apple iPad Mini upgraded with A12 processor, Apple Pencil support: For the first time in three and a half years, Apple has upgraded its iPad mini with a new processor and support for the Pencil Stylus. The iPad mini now runs on the 2018’s A12 Bionic processor replacing the 2014’s A8 processor. The price of the iPad mini is same at $399 but storage of the device is decreased to 64 GB. Along with the iPad mini, Apple has also declared the launch of a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air. The brand new iPad Air will be priced at $499.

The updated iPad mini will be available in three different color options including gray, silver and slightly pinkish gold. The storage of the iPad mini can be increased by 256 GB by investing an extra amount of $150 and in order to configure the tab with LTE, consumers need to invest an additional amount of $130.

The display of the iPad mini has also gone through various upgrades. The brand new iPad mini can display more colors, gets brighter and also includes Apple’s True Tone technology for automatically shifting the temperature of the color to match the iPad’s environment. The front camera of the brand new variant of iPad mini has been upgraded from a 1.2-megapixel sensor to a 7-megapixel sensor.

The iPad Air returns as a more affordable 10.5” replacement for the last gen iPad Pro. Adds the A12 and SmartKeyboard support. Retains a laminated True Tone Display and Apple Pencil 1 support, loses the ProMotion display tech. Starts at $499 in 3 colors + Cellular. pic.twitter.com/nLj0QOGStH — Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) March 18, 2019

The upgrades were announced in press release by Apple on March 18, 2019. Apple has an event which is scheduled on March 25. In the mega event, Apple is expected to reveal the details of its news subscription service and video streaming service. Announcing the iPad updates on March 18 seem like Apple wants more and more curiosity among people for the March 25 event.

The first ever iPad mini was announced in the year 2012. The 16 GB variant of the iPad mini was priced at $329. The second iPad mini was introduced in the year 2013 along with the debut of iPad Air. The third iPad mini was unveiled on October 22, 2014. The fourth update of the iPad mini was launched in 2015 which featured the A8 chip and was available at a price of $399.

For previous two years, the sale of the iPad mini has declined on a large scale because of the high prices of the device and the use of an outdated processor. The cost of the brand new Apple iPad mini is more than the basic variant of the iPad Air.

