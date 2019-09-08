Apple iPhone 11, smartwatch series 5 launch: Apple is going to hold an event on September 10, Tuesday, 2019 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus. The theme for the Apple event is “By Innovation only”. As per the reports, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple iPhone 11 series including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 series will be featuring a new alignment of three cameras set up at the back with inbuilt artificial intelligence software to improve photo and video editing. In the previous week, Apple invited media members and the invitation consisted of the Apple logo which was made up of five different colours. The iPhone 11 is rumoured to be a cheap model in comparison to the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro will feature a 3D touch. As per the expectation, Apple will also introduce a brand new series of Apple watches in the event too.

When is the Apple event?

The Apple event themed as ‘By Innovation only’ will be held on September 10, Tuesday, 2019, and the event will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the Apple event?

As same as the previous launch events of Apple, the ‘By Innovation only’themed event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple’s Cupertino Campus.

How to watch the live stream of the Apple event?

If you are not able to make it to the event, there is an option by which you can still watch all the action live. Apple will be hosting a live stream of the Apple By Innovation Only event on its official website where people can watch the complete event live.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App