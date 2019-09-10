Apple iPhone 11 launch event: The mega event of Apple will take place today, on September 10, Tuesday, 2019. Apple is going to launch three new iPhones in the event.

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: iOS 13 update, Apple watch and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 launch event: Just a few hours left to the mega event of the Apple as it is going to showcase its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday in Cupertino California. Apple faced some real challenges and the sales of the company dropped on a serious note. The 5G iPhone, foldable iPhone and the one with a guided 3D time-of-flight camera and the in-display fingerprint sensor is anticipated to launch in 2020. As per the previous reports and Twitter leaks, the latest iPhone 2019 will be very similar like iPhone 2018.

Apple is going to make a move by upgrading iPhones in terms of faster processor, advanced cameras, latest operating system iOS 13 and latest colours like dark green. The flagship iPhone 11 will cost as same as the iPhone XS, with an initial price of Rs 70,000.

As per the competition of the iPhone is concerned, Google, Huawei and Samsung are going to deliver flagship smartphones with creative features. These phones are less expensive than the iPhone and will undoubtedly have a lot of features which the iPhone will lack.

What to expect from Apple iPhone 11 launch event:

As per the speculations, three new iPhone variants will be launched in the mega event scheduled for today. The three phones will include a budget successor to the iPhone XR, a midrange flagship as same as the iPhone XS and a plus-size model like the iPhone XS Max.

The biggest development in the iPhone is going to be the camera setup which will be a triple rear camera setup. The latest camera setup of the iPhones will be able to take perfect wide-angle shots.

The new iPhones will be powered by bigger batteries and are rumoured to come with USB Type-C support. Rumours suggest that Apple Pencil support for iPhones.

Apple is also going to introduce the Apple Watch 5 or a brand new series of Apple watches and the new variants of the Apple Watch will be available in 40mm and 44mm versions.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App