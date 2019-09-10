Apple iPhone 11 launch today: Apple is launching iPhone 11 today at the Steve Jobs Theater. Scroll down to see the event time, expected price, specification and more.

Apple iPhone 11 launch today: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 11 today. Not only iPhone 11 but iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can also be launched. It is being speculated that these new iPhones will come with Apple’s latest A13 chipset. The company will also stream this launch event live today so that Apple fans from all over the world can see the live telecast of this event. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s headquarters in Cupertino.

This live event can be viewed via the Safari browser on Mac computers with iPads, iPhones and iPod touch running on iOS 10 or above. Windows users can access the live streaming page through the Edge browser. Apple will also show this launch event live on Twitter. At the same time, Apple TV users can watch this event directly through the Apple Events app. The live stream can also be watched on Apple’s Youtube channel.

Apple iPhone 11 launch today: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro max’s expected price and specifications

The company has not given any information about which specifications of these new iPhones will come. However, rumours so far are believed that the iPhone 11 series will come with A13 processor. Recently there was also a report on Geekbench claiming that 4 GB RAM will be given in iPhone 11.

The news that has discussed the most about the iPhones launched today is the triple rear camera setup given in them. Although the company has never talked about this, it has always been mentioned in the leaks that triple rear camera setup can be given in the new iPhone 11 series 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

It is expected that the new iPhone models will come with wireless charging support and can also be given a multi-angle Face ID sensor. With this, Apple is going to replace its old 3D Touch technology with Haptic Touch.

Talking about the price, there are rumours that the iPhone 11 can come with an initial price of Rs 53,700. At the same time, the iPhone 11 with OLED display may be priced slightly higher. I cannot say for sure when the phone will be available in India, but its pre-order will start in the US from September 13 and will probably available from September 20.

