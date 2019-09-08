The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, said that on September 10, Tuesday, 2019, Apple is going to host an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre located ni Cupertino, California. iPhones constitute a big part of Apple’s revenue. The Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to revive the position of apple smartphones in the big international market including India. Apple is going to continue with the tradition of launching three smartphones. There will be two high-end models of the iPhone 11. The third variant of iPhone 11 will be a cheaper model. As per the reports, iPhones official names have not been confirmed.

Apple iPhone 11R:

The Apple iPhone XR’s successor is said to have 6.1-inch LCD screen without 3D touch support. Apple iPhone 11R will run on the latest iOS 13 operating system and the iPhone will be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. As per the recent listing, Apple iPhone XR successor will come with 3,834 MB RAM which is approximately 4 GB RAM. Other anticipated specifications of the Apple iPhone 11R including 512 GB RAM and the phone is powered by a battery 3110 mAh.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max:

The new generation iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are likely to share all the specifications. Both the smartphones will run on the iOS 13 operating system. The iPhone Pro will have a 5.38-inch screen and the iPhone Pro Max will have a 6.38-inch display. The iPhone Pro will be powered by a battery f 3190 mAh and the iPhone Pro Max will be powered by a battery 3500 mAh. The iPhones will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone 11 price and availability:

As per the speculations, the iPhone 11 will be priced at Rs 53,700 and the two high-end smartphones will be priced around Rs 71,000. Apple is also expected to introduce the brand new Apple watch series.

