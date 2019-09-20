Apple iPhone 11 series pre-order starts in India today: THe pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 11 series is going to start today. For all the offers and discounts, hav a look here.

Apple iPhone 11 series pre-order starts in India today: The pre-order of the Apple iPhone 11 series is going to start today. Large scale e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall are now accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple’s latest flagship smartphone will go on sale on September 27, Friday, 2019. The price of all the latest models of iPhones have been unveiled. The basic model known as the Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a price of Rs 64,900. The 128 GB storage variant of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 69,900 and the 256 GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro’s 64 GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 99,900, its 256 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 1,13,900 and its 512 GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 1,31,900. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 64 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 1,09,900, its 256 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 1,23,900 and its 512 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 1,41,900.

Amazon India is providing an instant discount of Rs 6000 with HDFC Bank credit card or debit card on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Flipkart is also offering a similar discount of Rs 6,000 with HDFC credit cards and debit cards.

Apple iPhone 11 series uses the A13 Bionic processor. The smartphones are based on the latest iOS 13. Apple iPhone 11 sports a dual 12-megapixel camera, on the other hand, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sport three 12-megapixel cameras including an ultra-wide, telephoto, and wide sensors. As per the battery life of the iPhones is considered, the Apple iPhone 11 delivers 10 hours of video streaming and around 17 hours of video playback. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro claims to deliver 11 hours of video streaming and 18 hours of video playback while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max claims to deliver 12 hours of video streaming and up to 20 hours of video playback.

