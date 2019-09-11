Apple has launched iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max today. The phone has come with a triple-camera starting at Rs 72,000 and Rs 79,000.

Apple has launched its next-generation iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro. The phone will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes. Although its a new model but the new version of apple look pretty similar to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The new version has big change, which is a third rear camera.

Along with the two models, there is a new iPhone, which is iPhone 11, the successor to the iPhone XR.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the iPhone 11 Pro is made for those users who want the most sophisticated technology. The new model has matte finish on the back and four new colours, which is green, space grey, silver and gold. Apple also upgraded the display of iPhone 11 Pro to a new OLED panel, which goes up to a brighter level of 1,200 nits. Apple called it a Super Retina XDR display. This is pretty similar to the Pro Display XDR which the company introduced earlier this year.

Like the iPhone 11, the brand new iPhone 11 Pro models will be featured Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. According to Apple which has the fastest GPU and CPU ever in a smartphone. Apple has also improved the machine learning performance in Apple 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro will be priced at Rs 99,900 in India and $999 (around Rs. 71,600) in the United States for the 64GB of storage base variant. Apple iPhone pro’s 256GB and 512GB variants will come at Rs. 1,13,900 and $ 1,149 (around Rs. 82,301) and in Indian market, it will come at Rs. 1,31,900 and $1,348 (around Rs 96,600).

