Apple March 25 Launch event: To be held tonight, Apple is all set to go bigger and better with the launch of its new services tonight. Along with its streaming platform, news service among many others, it is also likely to introduce gaming subscription service on Monday.

Apple March 25 Launch event: All eyes are on Apple as it gears to launch new services on March 25. Apple is most likely to announce its video streaming platform, news/magazine subscription service among many others that will expand its diaspora from gadgets to entertainment. However, Apple fans are in for a bigger and better surprise. As per latest reports, the tech giant is likely to introduce its gaming subscription service.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple is developing a gaming subscription service that will include iOS games for iPhones and iPads. Under the service, Apple users would have to pay a monthly subscription fee to access a pool of games. While most of the games available on App Store are free for users, the subscription service will provide paid apps by third parties by compiling them in a bundle. The redistribution of earnings to game developers will be reportedly based on the amount of time spent by users on a particular game. It is yet to be seen whether the gaming service will be one of the services to launch on Monday.

Amid heightened excitement, Apple teased Apple fans of the big event by turning on the live stream. During the live stream, fans noticed a video call by Hollywood superstar Chris Evans followed by an iMessage exchange between Apple CEO Tim Cook and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Latest reports suggest that Apple might offer the monthly subscription service of third parties like HBO, Starz and Showtime on its streaming platform at a standardised rate of $9.99 each. The news/magazine subscription service will also be reportedly priced at $9.99 per month. Offering a range of services from The New York Times and The Washington Post, Apple News Service will change the way users consume and access news.

The Apple March 25 event will telecast live at its official website at 10 AM PST and 10:30 PM IST. It is organised at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California.

