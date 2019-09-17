The move to reduce the prices of Apple iPhone 11 have served right and beneficial for the company. According to several analysts, the pre-order sales of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max have recorded a jump than the previous years.

The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for Apple to remain a market leader with efforts to appease the loyalists and increase its market reach. High prices, minimal updation and neck-breaking competition from its competitors have forced Apple to come on its front foot to reclaim its position. With the launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, it appears that Apple is all set to be back and back with a bang.

Even though Apple is an up-scale brand, the price range of its latest offerings has been kept comparatively low to make up for its slump in 2018. Features like triple camera setup, bigger battery life, and faster processor are just add ons. A result of which is now showing in higher pre-order sales.

A comparison at the prices of iPhone X series and iPhone 11 series will give a clearer picture. In India, iPhone X ( 64GB) is priced at Rs 91,900, iPhone Xs ( 64GB) at 99,900, iPhone XR ( 64GB) at 76,900. Meanwhile, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max is priced at Rs 64,900 to Rs 1,09,900 in India. The price cut suggests that Apple has been compelled to lower its prices and increase its ambit.

Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst, has said that the demand for the new iPhone is exceeding expectations. Chinese Media portal Yicai has reported that the sale of new iPhones on Alibaba Tmall has witnessed a jump of about 335 percent as compared to iPhone Xr. Another e-commerce portal JD.com has reported that the pre-sales have been 480 percent higher than the previous year. With this, the most popular new launches have been the iPhone 11 pro in midnight green and iPhone 11 in the colours black and purple.

Looking at the initial sales, it seems like the cards are stacked in favour of the tech giant, loyalists and people aspiring to buy an iPhone for a long time. Available from September 27, iPhone 11 is available in Black, Yellow, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red and White in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. iPhone Pro comes with four finishes, stainless steel and glass design with a triple camera system and a longer battery life. iPhone Pro Max, on the other hand, has been launched in Gold, Midnight green, silver and space gray colours with dust and water protection.

