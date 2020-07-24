Apple to move production from China to India, urges suppliers and clients to do the same. As the company has started making one of its finest deals, iPhone 11 at the Foxconn plant around Chennai.

Apple has is making one of its finest deals at the Foxconn plant around Chennai. The manufacture of its flagship mobile, iPhone 11 in India would serve to benefit ‘Make in India’ initiative. This step phis quite big as it concerns the decreasing US-China economic relations. Also, production is expected to increase. It will be increased in phases over the course of time. The iPhones Made In India have already reached some stores.

As per a report, the production is to be increased in several phases. Apple could even begin exporting iPhone 11. This would cause a great decline in their dependence on China. And this is in a way going to contribute to India’s Make In India movement. India recently pledged to decrease its dependency on other countries and become aatmnirbhar, i.e., self-reliant.

The prices for handsets have not been cut in India as China-made iPhone 11s are imported to the country as well. Prices might be decreased after some time, as locally produced products could save around 20% import duty on Apple. For now, the prices haven’t been changed but it is being predicted that there might be a decline in the prices in the future.

The company is also thinking about manufacturing the new iPhone SE at the Wistron plant, Bengaluru. This plant produced the previous iPhone SE too. India currently produces the iPhone 7 at the Wistron factory and the iPhone XR at the Foxconn plant.

Apple’s supplier Foxconn is considering an investment of $1 billion (around ₹7000 crores) in India. This proposed investment would come to fruition at the plant near Chennai in about three years. It is reported that Apple has been strongly urging its clients to move some of the iPhone production out of China.

