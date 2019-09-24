Apple will keep manufacturing the Mac Pro desktop computers and will soon start manufacturing the next generation of the most powerful computer by the company. After tariff exemptions, Apple said in a statement.

Apple Inc. has confirmed on Monday that it will manufacture the next-generation Mac Pro desktop computers in its Austin, Texas facility, after some exemptions on tariffs by the US government. On Friday, US trade regulators agreed on 10 out of 15 tariff relief requests by the multinational technology company. The company’s tariff exemptions were for components like partially completed circuit boards.

As reported, Apple Mac Pro is the only Apple computer to be assembled in the United States, otherwise, all the other products of Apple are assembled in China which are receiving the tariff threats.

In a statement, Apple said that the new Mac Pro desktops will include components developed, designed and manufactured by more than 12 American companies for distribution to the customers of the United States.

These tariff exemptions by the US officials can help Apple to assemble devices within the country by reducing the costs of importing different parts. Apple has also confirmed that the production of next-gen Mac Pro computers will start soon at the same facility where previous generations of the desktops have been manufactured.

The Mac Pro is the company’s best offering and the most powerful computer ever and Apple thanks to the administration for enabling this wonderful opportunity, said Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Earlier in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is shifting its production to China and from there it became the burning topic and Mac Pro turned into a political flashpoint. In its statement at that time, Apple said that like its all other products, the new Mac Pro is also designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the US.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App