Apple March 25 launch event: Amid heightened expectation, Apple tricked everyone as it turned on its live stream. Showing an empty Steve Jobs theatre, the live stream dropped hints from time to time reflecting the scale of the grand event. From a video call from Captain America actor Chris Evans to texts exchanged between Apple CEO Tim Cook and NBA star Kevin Durant, the marketing gimmick hinted that Apple is going bigger and better with today's event.

Apple March 25 launch event: And it’s almost showtime. Apple is going bigger and better with its March 25 event with the launch of its streaming service platform, news/magazine subscription service and much more. As global media, tech and entertainment world and Apple fans set their eyes on the big event, the tech giant dropped a major tease by turning on its live stream. What seems like a pre-recorded video, the live stream shows empty Steve Jobs with different camera angles and occasional bizarre happenings.

After some point into the live-stream, one can notice some personnel cleaning up the stage followed by a video call from Captain America actor Chris Evans. The live-stream also cuts into showing screenshots of messages exchanged between Apple CEO Tim Cook and NBA star Kevin Durant hinting at a starry event ahead of us. The latest developments particularly are to raise to excitement for the launch of Apple’s streaming service.

Captain America is calling in on the Apple livestream lol https://t.co/aZ3Y3H7anL pic.twitter.com/Cb1ACh4CT6 — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) March 24, 2019

Described as a Netflix killer, the service will outsource content from third parties like HBO, Starz and Showtime while it is also working on its original video content. According to the latest buzz, the company will offer a monthly subscription of HBO, Showtime and Starz at a standardised rate of $9.99 each. Earlier, Netflix had confirmed that it will not be a part of Apple Streaming Service.

Reports say that the new Apple News Service will also charge $9.99 and allow access to a range of services from publishers like The New York Times and The Washington Post. The tech giant is also expected to launch a gaming subscription service at today event. The Apple Event will be held at Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California at 10 AM PST and 10:30 PM IST. One can view the live stream at its official website apple.com.

With its premium range of phones, iPads and MacBooks, Apple has revolutionised mobile technology and how the consumers use their gadgets. However, the launch of its streaming service, news and gaming subscriptions, it is expected to make a significant in the entertainment world and pose strong competition to rival services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

