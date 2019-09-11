Apple TV Plus service launching on November 1 @Rs 358, the people who buy an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV will get to watch the TV Plus service free for a year.

After the extensive hold up after March’s event this year, Apple has officially announced the launch and pricing details for Apple TV Plus and Apple is launching its Apple TV Plus with paid TV and Film streaming service, the service will be out on November 1 for Rs 358 per month, this monthly cost includes family access. The people who buy an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV will get to watch the TV Plus service free for a year. the Apple company announced it on Tuesday during the iPhone launch event.

Apple TV Plus will cost cheaper than its competitors Netflix And Disney.Netflix is the highest-paid service and costs up to Rs 1000 per month but Apple TV Plus is much cheaper and will only cost only Rs 358 per month.

In the TV Plus service, it will provide with own brand shows featuring Jennifer Anniston’s The Morning Show, Hailee Steinfield’s drama series and will have host Oprah Winfrey.

Apple will also provide with original content and according to reports it is spending more than $15million on its shows which includes Jennifer Anniston’s The Morning Show and the sci-fi series See which is starring Jason Momoa in it. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said that all of these incredible shows are for the price of a single movie rental.

Apple will release new episodes on a weekly basis and will not put a full series as Netflix does and it will come up with new series after some months.

At the Apple iPhone event on Tuesday, Apple launched its TV Plus service and unveiled the iPhone 11 and its other products and services too, like Apple Watch, Apple Arcade and iPad. The announcement of the following services came during the iPhone launch event on Tuesday, the event was held in Apple’s headquarter Cupertino.

