Apple video-streaming launch: Netflix has confirmed that it will not be a part of Apple's video-streaming service that is scheduled for a launch on March 25. Along with the video-streaming launch, Apple will also be apparently launching Airpods 2, a new iPad and a news/magazine subscription service.

Ahead of Apple video-streaming service’s launch on March 25, Netflix has confirmed that it would not be a part of the platform. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a press conference held on Monday that they want the consumers to watch their content on their streaming platform. On potential competition with Apple’s new venture, Hastings responded that Netflix has always had massive competitors.

Applauding Amazon’s video streaming service, he said that these are amazing, huge and well-funded companies that are making significant efforts. As a result of great competitors, one does their best job, he added. Earlier, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also threw shade at Amazon and Disney. In an interaction with an International daily, Ted said that they have no idea about what their competitors are doing until they see it.

Calling them ‘late to the game’, he said that they have been competing with 500 cable channels so they have to be good in providing Hollywood content to the world and vice versa. It is not the first time that Netflix has chided Apple as it had previously refused to integrate with Apple’s television application on Apple devices. With this, the Silicon Valley giant had also prevented Apple users to subscribe to its services via Apple store.

Opening new avenues in tech and global entertainment, Apple plans to provide aggregated content from various third-parties along with original content. Amid plans to launch five original series, Apple will be primarily relying on external sources to provide content at the time of its launch. While the charging procedure of the video streaming service is still unclear, the service is expected to be free of cost for Apple users.

Apple Launch Event, scheduled to be held on March 25, will take place at Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Along with video streaming service, reports also say that Apple will be launching AirPods 2, a new iPad and a news/magazine subscription service.

