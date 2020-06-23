Apple's WWDC 2020 was all about big updates on the software and hardware front. The new iOS 14 will anchor the changes in all Apple gadgets from the iPhones to the Ipads. Apple is certainly diving into the future of iOS, tvOS, and various other devices, this year.

Apple commenced its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference 2020, this was the first-ever virtual meet that was kicked off by CEO Tim Cook. The conference covered various software updates that will soon be seen on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

CEO Tim Cook briefed on some of the big announcements covering software and hardware front that are coming to Apple’s operating system (OS) across devices.

The most important and awaited update for the apple users is the widgets feature in the new iOS 14 that’s coming to the iPhones later this year, this feature will be akin to the Apple watch apps. The new update would also give the users a better freehand at customizing and curating emojis.

iOS 14 is also planning to bring in App clips that is an emulation of the Instant apps on Android, it will enable users to get full access of the app without downloading the full app. Another fancy feature added to the list is the car key feature that Apple iPhone users will own but unfortunately for now the car key will only work on BMW 5-series.

Not just this, iPad Os is also bringing in a new feature, ‘Scribble’ that would enable the users to write in any text field with the Apple pencil. It is also planning to make AirPods cooler, thus enabling the automatic connection of the device and the AirPods.

The highlight of the update is the latest feature of ‘hand wash’ keeping the current scenario in mind, the Apple Watch has factored a hand washing feature that will detect whenever you are washing your hands, it will also keep an animated countdown to ensure that you are washing your hands for a long and sufficient time.

