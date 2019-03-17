Apple's March 25 event confirmed: The March 25 event of Apple is confirmed and according to the rumours Apple is going to launch its video streaming service, news and magazine subscription service and a subscription service for games too. The second generation AirPods 2 is also expected to make a debut in the event on March 25.

Apple’s March 25 event confirmed: All the Apple events never fail to create hype and curiosity before unveiling any of its service or gadgets. the latest Apple event is going to take place in the Steve Jobs theatre at the Apple Park in Cupertino situated in California on March 25, 2019. A number of new announcements are expected at the event, but the most anticipated one is Apple’s own video streaming service similar to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Netflix. The event’s tagline is Its Showtime which clearly indicates that Apple is now going to introduce its own video streaming service which is expected to provide the users with original content and TV shows, movies from various third parties.

Apple event March 25 pic.twitter.com/BkaJyXCkYS — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) March 11, 2019

According to the rumours, AirPods 2, a new iPad and a news and magazine subscription service of Apple is going to be announced in the event on March 25.

The company is working on a video streaming device. Previously, a piece of news was flashed that Apple has kept aside an amount of $1 billion to generate original content and more than 10 shows are on the way in the year 2018. Some of the originals include Stephen Speilberg’s stories. The original content will not be available immediately. The charging procedure of Apple’s video streaming service is still not clear, it is expected that the service will be free for Apple users.

Apple 'Racing' to Sign HBO, Showtime, and Starz for TV Service Before March 25 Event pic.twitter.com/H4EE2sSBcl — Macs-4-U (@Macs4U1) March 16, 2019

Just like the video streaming service, Apple is soon going to introduce its news and magazine subscription service. the service is going to provide the users with news and digital magazines for an amount of $10 per month.

Apple is rumoured to launch a subscription service for games too and is going to partner with third-party developers in order to publish video games. the service is going to work in the same way as Netflix for game works.

Apple is soon going to launch the second-generation AirPods and it is anticipated that the tech giant is going to launch the product on March 25. the latest version of AirPods will be available in a brand new black colour option with a better in-ear grip and wireless charging case.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More