The specifications of the Asus ZenFone 6 has been listed on a website named Geekbench. According to the listing, Asus Zenfone 6 is going to feature a triple rear camera setup, 6 GB RAM and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

In the year 2018, Asus created a lot of buzz by the debut of ZenFone 5Z. The Asus ZenFone 5Z gained a lot of attention because it was said to be the replica of the Apple iPhone X due to its huge display notch and the smartphone also featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone was available at a price of Rs 30,000 in India. For the people who demanded a premium smartphone at an affordable price, Asus ZenFone 5Z was ideal. It is expected that the Asus ZenFone 6 will be an upgraded version of the Asus Znefone 5Z.

The listings for the Asus Zenfone on a website suggest that the Asus ZenFone 6 is going to give a tough competition to other flagship smartphones launched in the year 2019. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 also run on the same processor. The basic model of the Asus ZenFone 6 is going to feature a 6 GB RAM. The ZenFone 6 will be based on the Android 9.0 Pie.

The Asus Zenfone 6 has been previously advertised with a full screen. The first impressions of the smartphone lead people to believe that Asus is going to discard the design including notch but there is no clue about how the tech giant is going to do that. Asus could either adopt the pop-up selfie camera technology which was previously witnessed in Vivo and Oppo or can opt for the manual sliding system as seen in the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Asus is advertising the smartphone as one of the variants from the ZenFone 6 series, which clearly indicates that cheaper variants of the smartphone will also be introduced in the market.

As per the reports, the Asus Zenphone 6 is expected to be launched on May 16 in Valencia which is going to take place just before the launch of OnePlus 7. The Asus ZenFone 6 is anticipated to sport a triple rear camera setup and will be powered by a battery of more than 4000 mAh.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More