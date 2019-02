Asus Zenfone 6 to hit the Market by mid of 2019: Asus is going to launch the Asus Zenfone 6 by the mid of 2019 and the date will be 14th of May as per an advertisement. At this time, when all the big phone producing companies are working on the concept of foldable smartphones, anticipations are high from the Asus Zenfone 6.

Asus, which is a well-known name in the smartphone industry, is now going to launch its next-generation smartphone very soon. The Taiwanese Smartphone maker is said to be working on the descendant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z which made its debut in the year 2018. Some of the renders of the preliminary version of the Asus ZenFone 6 went viral and it was revealed that the Zenfone 6 is going to feature a one of its kind design.

In the latest advertisement spotted in the Magazine of the Mobile World Congress 2019, it is mentioned that Asus is going to launch its new smartphone on May 14, In Valencia, Spain. Asus has not sent any official invite for the debut of the Asus Zenfone 6 till now. The Advertisements features a tagline which says ‘Defy Ordinary’ which indicates that the company will not include a notch screen in their new smartphone. As per the reports, Zenfone 6 may feature a slider design or a pop-up selfie camera too. Zenfone can also feature a triple rear camera setup.

Asus has recently released the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Titanium edition in India. It is exclusively available on Flipkart and is costs Rs 12,999. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Titanium edition features a 6.3-inch screen and it is protected by a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. It operates on the Android Oreo 8.1 and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone features a dual rear camera setup.

