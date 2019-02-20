Audio bug detected in the latest Apple Macs: Apple is again in trouble because of the new bug detected in the Mac products of Apple after the recent FaceTime privacy bug which got highlighted on social media. The new bug affects the Mac product having the T2 chip.

Apple, one of the most renowned tech giants of the global market, is going to again face the issue of breach of trust because of a software-related bug that leads to creates an issue in the smooth audio performance. It is a very major issue for people using Mac products for professional use.

The issue with the audio seems to affect the T2 chip. Mac Mini 2018, MacBook Pro 2018, iMac Pro, MacBook Air 2018 feature the T2 chip. The T2 chip is designed to increase the level of security ut is turning to be a disadvantage in for the pro audio industry.

According to the reports, a bug is identified in the macOS that leads to audio issues whenever the time and date of the system is automatically updated. Users have reported against a lot of issues related to this glitch.

The only solution to this glitch is that you can turn off Mac’s ability to automatically update time and date through the system settings.

When Apple produces devices like the MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, then a serious issue in audio performance is not acceptable at any cost. Because of quality control issues, Apple has previously faced the FaceTime privacy bug and now this new audio bug is grabbing a lot of attention on social media and apple needs to work on this issue as soon as possible because it is affecting the company’s global reputation.

