Avail iPhone XR at an easy EMI of Rs 1,999 with Cashify exchange offer, details inside: Good news for the people who are willing to buy an iPhone XR. The iPhone XR will be available at a discount of up to Rs 25,000 on an exchange of your old smartphone and the people using the debit cards and credit cards of Axis bank and the credit cards of Citi bank can get the phone on EMI options as low as Rs 1,999.

Apple iPhone XR will be available at a monthly cost of just Rs 1,999 for Axis bank card users and Citi Bank credit card users with an extra discount on the exchange of an old phone in partnership with Cashify. Cashify is basically an e-commerce platform where users can sell their old smartphones for the best selling price. Cashify has tied up with various renowned Apple distributors like Rashi, Ingram and Redington where users can avail an exchange offer on the iPhone XR.

Interested to buy iPhone XR can go to an authorised Apple store and avail an immediate discount of up to Rs 5,300 on exchange for their old smartphone using the Cashify’s offer.

Cashify is offering a huge discount of up to Rs 25,000 to old smartphone users. There is also a 10% Cashback on non-EMI and EMI transactions on Citi Bank credit cards and the debit and credit cards of Axis bank. By logging in the website of Cashify, users can get all the details about the whole offer and the price which they will get for their older phones. For Example, an old Galaxy Note8 can get around Rs 23,450 off on the original price of iPhone XR.

According to Cashify, this offer will be available in more than 2,000 authorised Apple stores and more than 1000 locations.

Cashify stated that the extra value on the exchange can change accordingly. The total discounted value will be directly against the price of the new device. Users are supposed to have the original box, earphones, charger, etc for maximum exchange value.

