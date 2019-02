BalckBerry Key2 Red Edition, 128 GB storage variant to debut at MWC 2019: BlackBerry is going to unveil its BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition. The phone will have a lot of additional features in comparison to the BlackBerry Key2 original edition. Through this phone, it is clear that the scene of smartphones featuring keyboard is not over yet.

BlackBerry Key2 is soon going to launch its Red edition. The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will have a lot of different aspects than the original Key2. The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will have 128 GB storage which is double the storage of the original version of the Key2. The Key2 Red has a modified UI and the latest version of some apps. The BalckBerry Key2 Red Edition will debut with the latest Hub+ software update which consists of a new action bar located at the bottom of the Hub+ applications. According to the company, it is going to offer instant access to basic features like sort, compose and search. The BlackBerry also features a latest UX update on the BlackBerry Calendar and BlackBerry Hub for a more modernised and attractive look.

The release date for the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition is still not confirmed and it will be available in selected markets including Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. It will be priced near about Rs 63,000 and will consist of a special edition red coloured BlackBerry earbuds. The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition can be pre-ordered on the Official BlackBerry Mobile online store in Europe.

Through this step, Blackberry has claimed the fact that time is not over yet for the smartphones featuring keyboards. Now it depends upon the consumers that in the age when the concept of foldable phones has been introduced in the market, will they accept a smartphone with a keyboard.

