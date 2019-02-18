Best 5 gaming smartphones you need to consider: The new generation is fond of gaming and they want high performing games with high storage capacity. Here is the list of top 5 gaming smartphones which you can go for in order to experience next level gaming.

Best 5 gaming smartphones: Gaming smartphones have emerged as new generation smartphones that a gamer can hardly resist having. After the debut of the high storage and performance demanding smartphones games like Asphalt 9: Legend, PUBG mobile, F1 Racing and Fortnite, the users have high expectations from their smartphones in terms of storage capacity and high performance. These sort of smartphone users demand a high performing phone and a sufficient storage space. These Smartphones are not much different from the regular variants but the extra addition of for gamers make them feel special.

Xiaomi and Honor were the first to introduce gaming smartphones and make them popular among the masses. The market is inclined towards the idea of producing smartphones with high storage and high performance. Several large scale names like Asus’ ROG, Nubia have also jumped into the race of producing gaming smartphones. The thing is gaming smartphones have a higher price than the regular variants.

Here are the top 5 gaming smartphones which one can consider to witness awesome gaming experience.

NUBIA RED MAGIC:

It is said that a proper gaming laptop or smartphone is that one which sports RGB lighting. Nubia is the ideal phone in this case as it features a big RGB LED strip placed on an insane metal body. Red Magic also has an air cooling system. The phone’s look from the front is traditional and Snapdragon 835 is a sort of drawback. It is available at a price of Rs 29,999.

XIAOMI POCO F1:

The Poco F1 has been gamer’s favourite choice. It features a Snapdragon 845 with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a unique feature of liquid cooling. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which supports fast charging. The Poco F1 is basically the cheapest phone in the category of gaming smartphones.

ASUS ROG PHONE:

This is the most expensive phone in this category. This is the costliest phone ASUS has ever sold in India. The ROG phone runs on Snapdragon 845 with air and liquid cooling enhancements, There are two USB ports in the smartphone, one for charging and the other one for connecting gaming accessories and having the best gaming experience. It runs on ROG UI upon Android version 8.1 and is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh. It is available at a price of Rs 69,999.

ONEPLUS 6T: It is actually not a gaming phone according to its definition, but if you’ll get to know the specifications then you’ll definitely consider it a gaming device. It runs on the Snapdragon 845 along with the Oxygen OS provides an uninterrupted gaming experience. It is available at a price of Rs 37,999.

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 9:

It is not exactly a gaming phone, but its high and durable performance brings it close to the category. It features a liquid cooling system and has a powerful and durable battery of 4000 mAh. It is available at a price of Rs 67,900.

