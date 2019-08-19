India has the majority of budget phone users who prefer to use smartphones with unique features and specifications at a reasonable price. There are a countless number of users who depend on budget smartphones and this very segment reminds us of some smartphones falling under the category.

India has a majority of budget phone users and it is said in terms of high-end smartphones with unique features at an affordable price. In India, there are a countless number of users who depend on budget smartphones and this very segment reminds us of some smartphones falling under the category.

Here is the list of 5 best smartphones under the price range of Rs 10,000 in order to make the selection of your smartphone a bit easy:

1.Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung’s footstep into the budget smartphones segment started with the launch of the Galaxy M20 in its M series of phones. Hence it admitted itself into the category of best smartphones falling under Rs 10,000 list. The Samsung Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch Infinity-V Full HD+display along with a bezel-less display. The device has a 5000 mAh battery and with regards to the camera, it has dual rear cameras (13MP, 5MP) and an 8MP front camera.

Talking about the processor it has octa-core e Exynos 7904 processor, and it comes in two variants i.e 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

Besides, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock and Dolby atmos system.

Price: Rs 9,990 (32GB Storage, 3GB RAM)

2. ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2

This smartphone by ASUS can be considered one of the best budget smartphones falling under Rs 10,000. It was launched on December 18, 2018. It comes with a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and comes with a 6.26-inch screen and FULL HD display.

Talking about the camera, the front camera is of 13 MP and the smartphone has two camera sensors of 12 MP and 5 MP at the rear side. The device has a 5000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android platform 9.0 Pie.

Price: Rs 9,999 (3GB/32GB)

3. Redmi Note 7

Talking about budget smartphones and Xiaomi does not come it the list, Xiaomi has been the pacemaker since its entry in India and Redmi Note 7 is the best smartphone under Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a glass front and Corning Gorilla 5 protection on both sides of the phone. The 6.3-inch LCD display screen produces vibrant colors. The rear camera is of 12-megapixel and the front-facing camera comes with 13 MP.

The 4000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7 will last you a full day on a single charge and there’s fast-charging support too.

Price: Rs 9,999 (3GB/32GB).

4. Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung entered into the market and slowly it swallowed Finland based Nokia. There is one more smartphone by Samsung which come under Rs 10’000. Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with a 6.2 inch screen HD+ Infinity-V display. The rear camera stands at 13 megapixels and 5 megapixels on the front for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy A10 runs on Android Pie and is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 7,990 (32GB,2GB)

5. VIVO Y66

Vivo Y66 comes with a 5.5-inch display and a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The Smartphone is powered by 1.4 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and runs on 3 GB of RAM. The rear camera stands at 13 MP and front-facing stands at 16 MP which is very good for selfie lovers.

Price:Rs 8,549 (32GB,3GB)

Realme is going to raise the standards in the category of budget smartphones as the company is going to launch the Realme 5 in India. The Realme is going to be the first smartphone under the range of Rs 10,000 to sport a quad rear camera set up. The smartphone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery and all this will be offered under the benchmarks of Rs 10,000. The smartphone is definitely going to give a tough competition to other phones lying in the same price range and category and no doubt it is going to be the best smartphone in terms of camera in the mentioned price range.

(By Vivek Kumar, an intern with NewsX.com)

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App