September is going to be the month of flagships smartphones as from Apple to Realme and other big names of the industry are all set to launch their flagship smartphones in September. Have a look at the list of the best flagship smartphones making their India debut in September 2019.

Best flagship smartphones to debut in September 2019: The month of September is going to be all about the latest android smartphone and iPhones as some big players like Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia and OnePlus have their best to offer. The centre of attraction amongst all will be the Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 series which will include the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The much anticipated OnePlus 7T is also going to make its debut this month. As per the latest reports, Realme is also going to launch its 64-megapixel flagshi smartphone in India and as per Xiaomi is concerned, Redmi Note 8 series is also going to hit the market soon. As the IFA Trade show is going to start from September 6, 2019, in Berlin, Germany, all the brands will showcase their flagship smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Fold is also expected to be re-introduced this month.

Here is a list of all the highly anticipated smartphones which are going to make their debut in September 2019:

Redmi Note 8 series:

The Redmi Note 8 series is going to hit the Indian markets by mis-September. The series is expected to include Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro with a one of a kind 64-megapixel camera. The smartphones will be ,powered by 4500 mAh battery with fast charging support and liquid cooling technology. Other than the mentioned qualities the Redmi Note 8 Pro is said to be highly durable with 25x zooming capabilities. Redmi Note 8’s apt specifications are still not confirmed but as per the reports, the smartphone is going to feature 48-megapixel primary camera along with a quad rear camera setup and the Redmi Note 8 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor. As per the latest leaks, the 4 GB RAM along with 64 internal storage variant of Redmi Note 8 will be available at a price of Rs 12,000 while, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will start from the range of Rs 18,000.

OnePlus 7T:

This is going to be one of the most powerful upcoming smartphone series in the market. As per the expectations, the OnePlus 7T will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus processor. The smartphone is going to feature a triple rear camera set up as same as its predecessor. The latest flagship smartphone of OnePlus will comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory. The company is going to launch its first smart TV on the same day.

Realme XT:

The flagship smartphone of Realme, Realme XT is also going to launch in the month of September 2019. The smartphone is going to be a mid-ranged phone with 64-megapixel primary camera. The Realme XT will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and will be powered by a battery of 4000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.

Vivo Z1X and Vivo V17:

The smartphone is anticipated to be the second phone of the Vivo Z series in India. The smartphone is going to make its debut in the first week of September. The Vivo Z1X will sport a 48-megapixel camera and will be available between a price range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Vivo V17 is also going to make its debut in September 2019, it is going to be a smartphone with latest processor, beefy battery and high-end camera specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, A50s and A30s:

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M30s, A50s and A30s are going to debut in the month of September. The Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be powered by an extra-large battery of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced around Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A series smartphones are going to feature triple rear camera set up, in-display fingerprint sensors and octa-core processors. The smartphones will be powered by a battery of 4000 mAh.

Apple iPhone 11:

One of the most awaited smartphones, iPhone 11 series is going to launch in India on September 10, 2019, with the latest iOS 13. As per the latest reports, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro are going to be the first smartphones of apple to feature triple rear camera setup. Both the smartphones are going to have a more powerful battery and better sensors as compared to its predecessor.

Redmi 8A:

In addition to the Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi 8A, budget-friendly smartphone is also rumoured to debut with a dual rear camera set up. The smartphone is going to be the successor Redmi 7A. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The Redmi will be launched in 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Fold:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is going to witness its relaunch. The one of a kind foldable smartphone was revealed by Samsung in the month of February. The smartphone will be launched on September 18, 2019, and it is priced ay Rs 1,43,0000. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will b powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and will be priced at Rs 1,43000.

Huawei Mate 30:

Huawei is also going to participate in the race of launching flagship smartphones as the Huawei Mate 30 is going to make its debut in the month of September. The Huawei Mate 30 series is going to run on the Kirin 990 processor and an ultra-powerful 4500 mAh battery. Other specifications about the Huawei Mate 30 are still not confirmed but as per the speculations, the smartphone is going to give a tough competition to the other contenders like Realme, Redmi and Samsung.

