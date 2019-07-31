Black Shark 2 Pro has been launched in China and the smartphone has been released in two different storage variants including the 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Black Shark 2 Pro: Black Shark, one of the subsidiaries of Xiaomi, introduced a brand new gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2 Pro. The latest Black Shark smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and faster UFS 3.0 storage. Black Shark 2 Pro is available in two different variants priced at Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively.

The Black Shark 2 Pro sports a large 6.390-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ display. The screen comes with latency optimizations is claimed to be much better than its predecessor Black Shark 2 which debuted earlier in this year. The latest smartphone Black Shark 2 Pro has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

In term of performance, the Black Shark 2 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 processor. The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with 12 GB RAM and two internal storage variants including the 128 GB internal storage variant and the 256 GB internal storage variant. The Black Shark 2 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 12-megapixel secondary camera. The smartphone offers a 20-megapixel front camera or a selfie camera. The smartphone is based on the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone also sports stereo speakers which help in enhancing the gaming experience of the users.

This smartphone by Black Shark clearly proves a few facts that mobile gaming is one of the most popular things all across the globe due to which this sort of gaming smartphones are being manufactured. every sort of gamer needs to get a smartphone or a gaming smartphone which is easily able to push the boundaries because a traditional smartphone is unable to do so and it is one of the best gaming smartphones. the smartphone is going to launch overseas, starting with Europe in the next few months and then in the US in the early 2020s.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App