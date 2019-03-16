BookMyShow in legal trouble: a complaint has been filed against BookMyShow in Hyderabad for imposing an extra charge in the name of the internet handling fee. Vijay Gopal, the president of Hyderabad-based Forum Against Corruption, filed RTI against the internet handling fee issue. RBI stated that platforms like BookMyShow are not authorised to impose the fee.

BookMyShow in legal trouble: BookMyShow, the country’s one of the leading online ticket vending platform, and the multiplex chain PVR have come recently under the radar for implementing an extra charge on the booking of online tickets named as ‘internet handling fee’. The internet handling fee is added to every single movie ticket booked from the BookMyShow app or website.

Vijay Gopal, the president of Hyderabad-based Forum Against Corruption, filed RTI against the internet handling fee issue. RBI stated that platforms like BookMyShow are not authorised to impose the fee. RBI further mentioned that imposing an unauthorised fee is a violation of the central bank’s Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regulations. MDR is basically a payment gateway fee paid to the bank by the merchant (BookMyShow) for acknowledging payment from its customers using credit cards or debit cards. It’s the merchant’s call to pay the MDR fee and they cannot impose it on the customers.

Step in right direction, many of them including bookmyshow,pvr,paytm charge in similar way which is against RBI guidelines & on on top of that they show annoying ads not cool multiplexes #BookMyShow #PVRCinemas why charge more🙃 pic.twitter.com/2eMWof71ig — Rajesh Shisodiya (@RajeshShisodiya) March 16, 2019

Vijay Gopal has moved to a consumer court in Hyderabad against the Department of Information and Technology, PVR and BookMyShow for their inability to make sure that the MDR regulations are seriously followed. The hearing of the case is scheduled on March 23, 2019.

Due to the internet handling fee, the customers pay an additional amount along with the original ticket charge and GST or IGST. For example, if someone books an online ticket, then they need to pay a total of Rs 312.76 which includes the original ticket price of Rs 275, Rs 7.76 GST and a booking fees of Rs 30.

Vijay Gopal also mentioned that the charge is not only imposed by online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow but food delivery apps and cab service providing apps also impose this charge. Vijay Gopal also questioned government for its incompetence to identify and take actions against any such violations of the MDR regulations of RBI.

@bookmyshow When are you planning to remove internet handling fees?? Let me know😋#BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/naQ3uLTJ91 — Ankit Samdaria (@Ankit_Samdaria) March 16, 2019

As a consumer, other people can also register their complaints on https://rbi.org.in/scripts/complaints.aspx if the platform is regulated by the central bank.

