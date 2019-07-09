Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator has extended its bumper offer. The offers provided 2.2GB data per day for prepaid mobile customers with additional daily data usage, in the previous year. This offer has been extended till October, this year.

This offer of BNSL will be valid on the prepaid plan vouchers which are valued at Rs 186, Rs 289, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. Not just that, it will also be provided unlimited STV’s worth Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 448. The extra data will be available to all new and existing BSNL customers.

The extra 2.2GB data offers will begin from July 4. However, the rest conditions will remain same as attached to it. The Bumper offer also adds 2.2GB additional data, it doesn’t affect the parameters such as calling or text message quota.

The 2.2GB extra data offer was originally introduced in September in the previous year. Due to an increase in demand for the same offer, it has already been extended twice, once in January and another time in May.

