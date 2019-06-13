In a big boost to promote its outreach, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan named 'Abhinandan-151' to lure the customers

The new BSNL ‘Abhinandan-151’ plan has come up with the benefits of unlimited calls, 1GB data/day, and the quota of 100 free SMSs daily for 24 days. Available across all BSNL circles with unlimited voice calling perks, the prepaid plan will be available for all regions of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The Abhinandan-151 is being seen as a mark of honour and respect towards wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was held hostage by Pakistani Army post-Balakot air-strike operation conducted by India. Hence it is being seen as the BSNL way of doing ‘Abhinandan’ and paying respect to the wing commander and also showing ‘Abhinandan’ (gratitude) towards their customers by coming up with such an amazing and economical prepaid recharge plan.

In the Abhinandan Rs. 151 recharge plan, BSNL is offering a validity of 180 days. So, on one hand plan is valid for 180 days but the benefits that are being offered along with plan are available for next 24 days. The plan has come within few days after BSNL launched its My Offers *121# service.

BSNL has lately been facing many troubles on the economic fronts and hence this plan is being seen as a major boost for revamping BSNL and its services. The plan is available for the existing BSNL customers as well as for the newly migrated ones.

The official BSNL website has listed the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan as the Abhinandan-151. The plan notably comes as a promotional offer that is available for 90 days starting from Thursday, June 13. Moreover, it is applicable for new migrated, and existing BSNL connections.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App