BSNL has introduced two long term prepaid plans of Rs 1001 and Rs 1399 which will be valid for 270 days. The plans are mentioned on the company’s website under the promotional offer section and the offers are valid till October 22, 2019, after that the customers will be unable to avail these offers. The two prepaid packs have almost same data benefits excepts for the data offering.

The Rs 1399 prepaid plan of BSNL consists of unlimited local calls, STD calls and roaming calls to any network except in New Delhi and Mumbai. The prepaid plan offers 1.5 GB data per day for a time period of 270 days or a total of 405 GB data for the entire validity period. Users will also get 50 SMS daily.

The Rs 1001 prepaid plan of BSNL offers very less data in comparison to the Rs 1399 prepaid plan of BSNL. This prepaid plan has comparatively more calling benefits. The plan includes unlimited STD, local and roaming calls to any network except in the circles of New Delhi and Mumbai. As per the data benefits of the pack are concerned, 9 GB data will be provided to all the customers for a time period of 270 days.

As per the latest reports, the two new prepaid plans of BSNL have been introduced in order to mark the occasion of Bonalu festival only in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circle. The promotional offer has a validity of 90 days, from July 25, 2019, to October 22, 2019. It is still not clear that the plans will be for all the circles or not.

