Call of Duty Mobile to debut tomorrow: The mobile version of Call of Duty is going to launch tomorrow for all the Android and iOS users. Here is all you need to know.

Call of Duty Mobile to debut tomorrow: The much-awaited mobile version of one of the most famous games Call of Duty is going to make its debut tomorrow on October 1, 2019. The game will be launched for both Android and iOS smartphones. The Call of Duty: Mobile has easily got a lot of attention due to the popularity of the PC version of the game and as per the speculation, Call of Duty: Mobile is going to give a tough competition to the battle royale game PUBG (Players Unknown Battle Ground).

Availability:

Call of Duty Mobile will be available on the Apple app store for the iOS users and on Google Play Store for Android users. The option of pre-registration was also available on the official website of the game and on the Google Play store too. The Call of Duty Mobile will run smoothly on the smartphones having 2 GB RAM or more than that and Android 5.1 or more upgraded verion. In terms of iPhone users, the game will run smoothly on all Apple devices excluding iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPad Mini 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini 3 and on iPad touch.

Battle Royale mode to take on PUBG:

The Call of Duty Mobile will permit 100 players ina single go to fight in a particular map via battle royale mode. Players will also have options to play solo, in duo and opt for four-player teams. In-game items such as helicopter, tactical raft across the land will be provided in the game. Call of duty Mobile also allows the user to switch between a first-person perspective and a third-person perspective.

Gameplay:

The Call of Duty Mobile’s most highlighted part will be the multiplayer format in the game. Players can select primary and secondary weapons through which the players can work in order to improve their gameplay. Players can also unlock some famous characters of the game too which includes Simon Ghost Riley and John Soap Tavish. New maps will be introduced in the mobile version of Call of Duty. The Call of Duty Mobile will be fully loaded with all-time favourite maps, famous characters. signature weapons from franchises like the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops. The mobile version of the game is going to be a one of a kind experience and it will be very interesting to see that how much players will get attarct5ed towards the game and will love to play it over PUBG.

