Call of Duty Mobile: One of the most awaited game, Activision's Call of Duty Mobile made its debut yesterday. Here is a quick guide about how to start and play the game, have a look.

Call of Duty Mobile: The much-awaited Call of Duty Mobile has made its debut in India for all the iOS and Android users on October 1, 2019. The game has so far received 4.5 ratings on the Google Play store and more than 5,000,000 downloads. It is also one of the best free games available on Google right now.

How to download Call of Duty Mobile:

All the Android users are supposed to visit the Google Play Store and search for Call of Duty Mobile. the Call of Duty Mobile is approximately 1 GB in size which clearly states that before downloading, one should be sure of enough space and an active internet connection. It is strongly recommended to download the game on a Wi-Fi connection in order to avoid complete exhaustion of data. Call of Duty Mobile can be played on any Android version having Android 4.3 or above and a minimum of 2 GB RAM. After the installation of the game, it will ask you to provide storage permission. The game will also ask for audio permission in order to use it for in-game voice messages.

Initial gameplay:

You can play Call of Duty Mobile both as a guest or vis login through Facebook. Call of Duty Mobiel begins with a few basic in which Lieutenant Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley shares a few lessons with the new players. Riley was a famous character from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As a part of the training, the game initially teaches the player all the basic controls including aiming, shooting and collecting weapons. The game can be played in two different modes including simple and advanced mode. The beginners of the game should prefer the simple mode as for the advanced mode, you need to know the game very well. After the training is over, Call of Duty Mobile begins ain the Nuketown app.

As per the graphics, performance and theme of the game is considered, Call of Duty Mobile can replace PUBG mobile anytime soon and is one of the aptest alternative for PUBG Mobile.

