Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: The much-awaited Call of Duty Mobile made its debut and now it is going to be very interesting to see how this game will compete with PUBG Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Finally, the wait is over as Call of Duty Mobile has made its debut today on October 1, 2019. As per the reviews present on the Google Play store and the Apple app store, Call of Duty Mobile is going to give a tough competition to PUBG Mobile (Players Unknown Battle Ground) and the game is also referred as PUBG killer. As per the speculations, Call of Duty Mobile will soon overtake PUBG and create a unique and a larger fan base globally due to its amazing graphics and high-speed gameplay. Here is a head to head comparison between Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile on the basis of some common factors in order to prove which one can have supremacy on the other:

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Gameplay and theme

Players Unknown Battle Ground or PUBG Mobile is more of a slow-paced game and involves tactical gameplay but Call of Duty Mobile is a bit fast-paced action game which includes a lot of action. One of the major difference between PUBG Mobiel and Call of Duty Mobile is the theme of the games, PUBG Mobile is based on survival theme, on the other hand, Call of Duty Mobile is based on the traditional COD-styled military theme in most of the gaming modes.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Kill-streak rewards

There are no killstreak rewards in PUBG Mobile, while in Call of Duty Mobile, players get mind-blowing rewards like attack helicopter or aerial missile after attaining a kill streak without dying.

Call of Duty vs PUBG Mobile: Zombie mode

PUBG Mobile also features a zombie mode and the players find the mode interesting as it has a lot of demand. Call of Duty Mobile lacks the Zombie mode but it can be said that maybe in future Activision will look forward in order to add Zombie mode also.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Battle Royale Mode and other game modes

Both the games feature a similar sort of battle royal mode as in both the games. 100 players can enter the battle royale mode at a time and players can also opt for the third person perspective mode during the battle royale in order to provide users with great gaming experience. Call of Duty Mobile consists of a total number of six game modes including Search and Destroy, Frontline, Domination, Team Deathmatch, free for all, Hardpoint but as far as PUBG is concerned, it has only 3 game modes including EvoGround, Classic and Arcade.

ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile to debut today; here is all you need to know about new PUBG Mobile nemesis

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Guns, graphics and maps

In terms of guns, both the games are on the same page. One can get a new gun by spending the earned in-game currency or by spending real money on the loot crates available in the game.

As per the graphics of Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG mobile are concerned, the former is one step ahead of the latter. Call of Duty Mobile is less pixelated and delivers high-end graphics and enhances the character model’s appearances.

PUBG Mobile has a total number of 12 different maps to execute the gameplay while on the other hand, Call of Duty Mobile consists of 5 maps including NukeTown, Hijacked, Crash, CrossFire and KillHouse.

So as per the comparison, PUBG mobile has an advantage of the unique Zombie mode and double the number of maps present in Call of Duty Mobile but in terms of gameplay and graphics, Call of Duty is definitely going to create a larger fan base as the high definition graphics and a fast-paced gameplay will be loved by the gamers all around the globe.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App