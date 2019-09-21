Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty, one of the most loved PC games is going to makes it to the smartphones via its mobile version.

Call of Duty Mobile: From maps to weapons, here is all you need to know

Call of Duty Mobile: One of the most famous PC games, Call of Duty is all set to debut as a mobile version. The game will be named as Call of Duty: Mobile will be available to download for free from the Google Play Store. the Call of Duty will be released for both Android and iOS operating system on October 1, 2019. The Pre-registrations for the game Call of Duty: Mobile has started and is going on and all the interested gamers can pre-register for the game to get all the beta tests, latest updates and access to mind-blowing in-game rewards as well. Call of Duty Mobile will debut with exciting features as same as the original PC version of the game. The mobile version of Call of Duty will offer iconic maps, multiplayer mode, unique characters, and a whole new battle royale experience.

Call of Duty: Mobile is going to compete with PUBG mobile in terms of game play, graphics, and features, as PUBG is one of the favorite games of the youth nowadays, it will be very interesting to see that how Call of Duty makes its place in the life of the youth and gamer who are pre-occupied with PUBG.

Maps:

Call of Duty Mobile will come with major maps like Crossfire, Crash, Nuketown and Hijacked. These mentioned maps will be used in the mobile version of Call of Duty. Players can travel the map either on foot or by using vehicles.

Multiplayer mode:

The battle royale mode of Call of Duty Mobile will support up to 100 players. Gamers will have an option to play as a pair or a team of four. Call of Duty Mobile will offer classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch on Nuketown map and frontline crash.

Characters and weapons:

Call of Duty Mobile is going to sports famous characters and weapons from its most popular franchises including Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Gamers can play the characters like John Soap, MacTavish and Simon ghost Riley. As the players rank up in the game, the special characters get unlocked.

