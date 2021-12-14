With ThinQ AI Voice assistance, an intuitive user interface supporting new technologies and a wide range of streaming services, the webOS TVs outshines every cinematic experience. Both 109cm (43) D43U1WOS and 140 cm (55) D55U1WOS are part of Daiwa's very successful webOS TV series

Daiwa, one of the fastest-growing consumer durable and Made in India Smart TV brands, introduces two new UHD Smart TVs powered by webOS TV in India. With ThinQ AI Voice assistance, an intuitive user interface supporting new technologies and a wide range of streaming services, the webOS TVs outshines every cinematic experience. Both 109cm (43) D43U1WOS and 140 cm (55) D55U1WOS are part of Daiwa’s very successful webOS TV series line-up, manufactured at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex.

Priced at Rs. 34,999/- and 49,999/- respectively, the Smart TVs are already available at leading retail stores in India with a 12 months complete warranty and additional 12 months on Panel Warranty (T&C apply). The 4K UHD Smart TVs from Daiwa, with their webOS TV line up, aim to disrupt the status quo in an industry with its proprietary operating systems. Both the Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, four times faster than conventional TVs. They are equipped with a High RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB. The TVs support a content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify and many more. ThinQ AI lets users enjoy entertainment through voice assistance via Magic Remote or Smartphone with the LG ThinQ App. It learns user patterns and accordingly builds suggestions and recommendations for music, movies, and more. The intelligent edit function of the smart TVs lists the apps and programs as per the past choices and frequency of the usage. Alexa Built-in is now available on the 4K Ultra HD Daiwa Smart TVs powered by webOS TV, which shall allow the users to access all functions of Alexa on the TV and operate the TV using Alexa. With voice command operations using ThinQ AI and Alexa Built-in, Daiwa Smart TVs build the ultimate hands-free experience.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs are crafted with a bezel-less display with a screen to body ratio of 96% and immersive sound with 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology. The 4K Cinema Smart TVs support 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours, and the Cinema Mode is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience just the way the director intended. Enhancing the visual experience is the deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology that up-scales the low-resolution images to 4K to offer sharp and vivid visuals. The Smart TVs also support personalized picture and sound settings while viewing the content on OTT apps as per the user’s preference, making it a real cinema experience.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs support a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). HDR10 delivers detailed images with rich colours by optimizing every single scene. The dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology builds impressive HDR-quality visuals. HLG provides an extended colour gamut, with enhanced brightness, contrast and an excellent

viewing experience. MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) supporting 4K @ 60Hz ensures smooth blur-free visuals and lively transitions while watching sports or playing games. The TVs also support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

The TVs feature Dual-Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs come with a Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices (such as set-top box, soundbars, Etc.) and Voice command, dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the unique click wheel.