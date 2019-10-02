Disappearing messages for WhatsApp feature: WhatsApp is working on a brand new feature that will make the messages disappear magically. By opting for the magically feature, users will be able to schedule messages to vanish from the chats. WhatsApp’s feature of disappearing messages is being tested and is in the alpha stage. The feature was first noticed by WABetaInfo and it was cleared out that disappearing messages feature is only available for group chats. Disappearing messages feature of WhatsApp can be turned on from the group settings menu. This feature may look a little bit confusing as WhatsApp already has to Delete for Everyone feature but the disappearing messages are going to serve other purposes.

How Disappearing messages for WhatsApp works:

As the Disappearing messages for WhatsApp are turned on, the user needs to set the after which the message will disappear from the chat. In the initial stage, two-time options including 5 seconds and 1 hour will be offered in the feature. After applying the feature any message delivered in the chat will disappear from the chat after 5 seconds or 1 hour as per the selected time.

This feature is not going to leave any trace of the message as the delete for everyone feature does. The Delete for everyone feature allows the user to delete the message but leaves a message in the chats saying “this message has been deleted” but with the latest disappearing messages feature for WhatsApp, it will look like that the message never existed.

WABetaInfo states that the Disappearing messages for WhatsApp are available for group chats only. WhatsApp is expected to extend the feature to personal chats as well. WhatsApp is in a practice of regularly testing features in the alpha and beta stage before a stable debut of the feature.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App