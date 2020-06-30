Popular video curating and sharing mobile application Tik-Tok has given birth to many stalwarts and influencers who have a huge fan base ranging in million, but with Tik-Tok being banned in India, many creators and artists on Tik-Tok have started appealing and requesting their followers to meet them on Instagram and Youtube which has emerged out to be a potential alternative of Tik-Tok.
Some Tik-Tok influencers have also made a video to teach their followers about how to use Instagram as they are set to switch platforms. Similarly, a lot of them held live broadcasts on the platform to speak to their followers requesting them to join their profiles on Instagram.
A popular Tik-Tok influencer said that he never used Instagram until now because the platform did not provide the colossal reach that Tik-Tok as a social media application provided. A lot of creators on Tik-Tok are devastated by the ban on the Chinese mobile application.
Also Read: iPhone 12 may not come with earphones, adapter in retail box
Also Read: Netflix’s new feature gives users more control on continue watching list
Tik-Tok was one of the biggest platforms for creators after Youtube, youngsters generally used the app to create and share snippets of their performances.