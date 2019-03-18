eCourts Services app crosses 1 million downloads: Indian government's eCourt services app has crossed the mark of one million downloads. Through the help of this app, people can access the the history, current status, judgement of any court case running in different district courts and high courts.

eCourts Services app crosses 1 million downloads: In order to digitise the judiciary and make it easily accessible for the common people, Indian government launched an eCourts Services mobile app which permits different people like advocates, litigants and judges or any individual to check the current status of any case going on in the district courts or high courts pan India. The app has been a successful one as more than 1 million people downloaded the app from Google play store and the app was rated 4.3 out of 5.The app is based on the official website http://ecourts.gov.in/



Steps to search a case through CNR number:

The CNR number is a unique alphanumeric 16 digit code assigned to each case file in the district courts and high courts.

Step 1: Open the eCourts Services app.

Step 2: Click on the Search by CNR option.

Step 3: The current status and the entire history of the running case will show up on the screen.

Steps to search a case through other options:

Just in case you don’t know the CNR number, there are other options in the app, to get information about any particular case:



Step 1: Open the eCourts Services app.

Step 2: Click on the Case Status option just next to the CNR option above the Search by CNR dialogue box.

Step 3: Chose the state in which the case was registered.

Step 4: Select the District in which the case was registered.

Step 5: Chose from the given options top search the case on the basis of case number, party name, filing number, FIR number, advocate, act, case type or caveat.

Step 6: Select the year of the case form the new window.

Step 7: Select the case containing the party name you were searching for.

The user can access all the information including the filing number, case type, CNR number, registration number, date of filing, first hearing date, judge, decision date and court number.



The eCourts Services app has increased the transparency in the judiciary and now common people can easily access case related information, all the details about a particular case are available on the app after getting uploaded by the courts on their official websites.

Jaykar KS, Advocate at the Kerala High Court said, before 10 years, people were dependent on the lawyers to get the judgement but now it is a very easy task to get all information about a specific case on the eCourts Services app. He added that the process of digitisation of the courts is going to speed up the judicial process.

