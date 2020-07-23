On Wednesday, Facebook introduced new privacy and protection enhancements for Messenger called the App lock, which allows consumers to add further element of security. With the App lock, people will encrypt Messenger and it would require a Face ID or Touch ID authentication system to unlock it.

Facebook on Wednesday announced new privacy and security features for Messenger including App lock, which enables users to add “another layer of security”.With App lock, users can lock Messenger and it will require an authentication method like Face ID or Touch ID to open it.

“App Lock lets you add another layer of security to your private messages and helps prevent other people from accessing them,” said Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety, in a statement.

“…App Lock uses your device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, and your touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook,” Sullivan added.

However, as of now, the feature is only available on iPhone and iPad. It will come to Android in the “next few months”.

“You can find this feature in the new Privacy settings section. The Privacy section makes it easy to access settings and features like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you. We’re always working to give you more control over your privacy, so as we introduce more privacy features, you’ll have this centralized place to find them,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan further stated that they are working on new controls so users can decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can’t message or call them at all. This will be similar to the message controls on Instagram.

