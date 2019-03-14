Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down: Social media sites Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced global outage on Wednesday. Social media users around the globe were unable to login to their Facebook and Instagram accounts and send or receive voice messages on WhatsApp, after which, people choose Twitter to beat the boredom.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down: The social media giants Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced global outage on Wednesday. The users from around the globe were unable to use social media sites for several hours. Due to the outage, users were unable to login to their Facebook and Instagram accounts and send or receive messages on Facebook Messenger and see anything on the Newsfeed. The same problem was faced by WhatsApp users as they were unable to send or receive voice note messages. After which, the users choose Twitter to beat the boredom. Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets and memes on Wednesday and people are sharing jokes and memes about life with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Responding to the Facebook and WhatsApp issues, officials said they are aware of the problems with applications and continuously working to resolve the issues.

Reportedly the issues occurred due to DDoS, which is described as distributed denial-of-service, was down when multiple devices flood the bandwidth of a targeted system, following which both Facebook and Instagram crashed. Facebook said that the company is focused and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.

Facebook went down at around 10 pm in India and the global outage was witnessed from around 9:38 pm (IST). As the users were unable to use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, people choose Twitter to show the outburst through hilarious posts and memes.

Facebook announced that their team of experts are aware of issues and are fixing them as we speak. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/CevdDExBFT — dr manhattan 🐱 (@al1encr) March 14, 2019

All Instagram models realizing they have to look for new jobs since they are now unemployed. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ccGcm8AK81 — Amir ☽ (@__amvr) March 14, 2019

me, thinking about all the memes i missed today on fb and ig #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/l1FKoh3Qbc — Steph Maria (@vidawithsteph) March 14, 2019

Me switching between Snapchat and Twitter, knowing Facebook and Instagram are my low-tier social platforms: #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/6o4TnZLLSk — slayley hodges♋️ (@haley_vt) March 14, 2019

Me: *opens and closes instagram to see if it'll work again*

Facebook and Instagam:#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/mCwzh6y2SZ — iStealUrCandyXO (@iStealUrCandyXO) March 14, 2019

To all my friends who work as digital marketers/ social media specialists: take a day off and have a good rest 😂 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ESIKA4Epnt — Ashley Tze Chea (@AshleyChea) March 14, 2019

