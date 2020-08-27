Facebook News is a separate section on the world’s most popular social platform that will help users find and read news articles from participating news publications.Now the company is planning to expand its dedicated news section, announcing that it will bring the news feature to 'multiple countries' including India within the next six months to a year.

Facebook is planning to expand its dedicated news section, announcing that it will bring the news feature to ‘multiple countries’ including India within the next six months to a year.Apart from India, the company, in a blog post, said it is considering the UK, Germany, France and Brazil for the expansion of Facebook News.

“The US launch of Facebook News marked a new chapter in our relationship with the news industry and it’s off to a strong start. Built with publisher feedback and insights from people, it is a personalized destination for news within Facebook. Helping publishers reach new audiences has been one of our most important goals, and we’ve found over 95 per cent of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed,” Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships, said in a statement.

“Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally. We aim to launch Facebook News in multiple countries within the next six months to a year and are considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil. In each country, we’ll pay news publishers to ensure their content is available in the new product,” Brown added.

Brown said that they will continue to focus on the growing engagement of Facebook News in the US and they are committed to the partnerships they have developed with the US publishers to make Facebook News a “valuable asset” over the long term.

