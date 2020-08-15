After Lasso, a TikTok clone that Facebook has been testing in several markets, and Reels on Instagram, Facebook is now exploring one more option to get a TikTok-like experience. This time, it’s on the main Facebook app itself.

Facebook, after its latest attempts to create TikTok replacements named Lasso and Reels, is trying to replicate the banned Cinese app via the main Facebook app.

By adding a ‘Short Videos’ section in the news feed for Facebook users in India, they are experimenting with a TikTok-like feature. A Facebook spokesperson spoke to a news agency and said that short-form videos were extremely popular and that they were looking for new ways to provide the experience to their users on the platform itself.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, was the first to find this feature. He promptly tweeted about it, sharing his discovery with the world.

Also Read: Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses nation at Rajghat

Also Read: President Kovind addresses nation on 74th Independence Day eve

Facebook’s daily engagement in India have increased by more than 25% since the TikTok ban.

Multiple startups like ShareChat, MX PLayer and Ganna, among others, are trying to meet the demand for a TikTok substitute. They claim to have accessed more than tens of millions of users in the short time they have been operational.

At the same time, YouTube has also been testing out a new short videos section, in a similar attempt to capture the now vacant make base that TikTok held, More and more users in India are slowly getting access to the feature.

During all this, TikTok, the ByteDance owned app, is still trying to claw its way back into the Indian market.They are in talks with Reliance about selling a stake their local operations.

Also Read: A look back at PM Modi’s Independence Day speeches