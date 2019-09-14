Facebook is planning to launch a TV streaming device soon. Company has approached Disney, Netflix and HBO for adding their content to the device. Moreover, the camera and far-field microphones are some exciting features would be coming in the device.

Facebook is currently working on a TV streaming device like Amazon’s fire stick which provides access to online content. The new device would be featuring a microphone, speaker, camera and video chatting with TV viewing. Company has recently approached Disney, Netflix and HBO for adding their content to this device.

Previous reports have indicated that the device will be adjusted on the TV top so that it can cover a room for video chat. And far-field microphones will be available in the device so that the user can chat from every corner of the room. Facebook’s hardware efforts are largely based on customized versions of Google’s Android operating system.

Facebook is trying hard to keep Portal TV device news secret. Company has avoided the fate of competitors like Google and Apple, whose hardware products regularly leak on social media before their official announcement. The smart camera-enabled device is also powered by Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and comes with front cameras.

Here are some features that can be seen Facebook TV device

The device will come up with a camera and far-field microphones: Facebook isn’t just looking to take on Roku and Fire Tv, instead of the company to put video chatting facility in the device. The high-quality camera and far-field microphones would be helping the user to video chat with their friends and relatives while sitting in any corner of the room.

Android device: As like Oculus Go and Oculus Quest VR headsets, TV device will be running Android. Facebook mainly focus on Google’s Android operating system, which helps its device to work with content providers, who have already been developing Android-based TV apps for devices from Amazon and Google.

Integrated speaker: Hardware expert in the company said, it would be risky for the company to rely on in-built TV speakers for the product. Although I am not a fan of reusing TV speakers. He explained why the company choose for integrated speaker?. Most TVs come with cheap built-in speakers that can distort audio and that complicates the type of echo cancellation necessary for the type of full-duplex (two-way) audio for video.

