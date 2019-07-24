One of the most used social media sites, Facebook is going to pay a fine of $ 5 Billion to resolve government scrutiny over violating user privacy. They will be going to approach the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve this issue. FTC opted for voting criteria for the settlement of the issue, and it ended as 3-2 against Facebook. FTC will now go for the court approval to resolve this issue and make a further settlement.

The chairman of FTC Joe Simons said that despite making promises to its users, Facebook is exploiting the privacy of its user and breaking their trust. Rohit Chopra, the Democratic commissioner of FTC also said that putting a penalty on the Facebook Executives won’t solve the problem, and Facebook must come up with something to save the personal information of the user.

In the press release, Facebook didn’t comment on this issue. FTC claimed that the data policy of Facebook was deceptive, and users use the Facial Recognition tool, which exploits their privacy.

As per the settlement, Facebook’s board will have to create an Ïndependant privacy committee” which has to be controlled by the CEO Mark Zukerberg to restrain the violation of privacy. In addition to this, Facebook also agreed to oversight over third-party application.

According to Democratic Commissioners, the penalty of $5 Million US Dollars is less for Facebook ‘s deed, it must be higher than this so that this kind of things wouldn’t happen again.

According to the republican commissioner, which is led Simons, he believed that if the FTC had gone to court than the penalty which was imposed on Facebook can be quite higher. They also want companies like Facebook must sign quarterly certifications attesting to the company’s privacy practices.

FTC wants Facebook to come with some security feature just like two-factor authentication for advertising and must work in favour of the users and allow them to use data from facial recognition technology.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App