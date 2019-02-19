Filpkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Flipkart mobile bonanza sale has been started today, February 19, Tuesday to offer discounts on smartphones. These smartphones include Samsung, Realme, Nokia, Honor, Xiaomi and more. The discount offers will be available till February 23, 2019. The smartphone company Asus has also partnered with Flipkart for the mobile bonanza sale in order to offer up to Rs. 8,000 discount in India.

Filpkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: The e-commerce giant, Flipkart mobile bonanza sale starts today, February 19, Tuesday to offer great discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Nokia, Honor, Xiaomi and more. The buyers can avail these offers till February 23, 2019. Besides this, there is also another good news for the buyers that Asus has also partnered with Flipkart for the mobile bonanza sale in order to offer up to Rs. 8,000 discount on its whole smartphone lineup in India. The whole line up of the phones includes Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and many more.

Benefits of Mobile Bonanza

An instant 10 per cent discount on Axis Bank Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions.

No cost EMI options and Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan at attractive prices.

The Flipkart sale will begins from February 19 and will offer great deals on smartphones.

Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, more with up to Rs. 8,000 discount available during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Discount

Available with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on all its variants.

Storage

The 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage versions.

Price

This phone is available at Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, with respect to the storage space.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,500 on all its variants.

Storage

The 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The versions of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available at

Price range

Rs. 8,499, Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,499 with respect to the storage in sequence.

Asus Zenfone 5z (Premium offering)

It will be available with a discount of Rs. 8,000 during the Flipkart sale.

Storage

The 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage versions of the

Price range

Asus Zenfone 5Z could be bought for Rs. 21,999, Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 28,999 with respect to the storage space

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

It is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999

Buyers can avail no cost EMIs of 3 or 6 months on the Asus Zenfone Max M1

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, all the Asus smartphone are available with no cost EMIs of 3 or 6 months and Complete Mobile Protection at discounted prices.

