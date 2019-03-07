Fitbit Ace 2, Versa Lite Edition, Inspire and Inspire HR: Fitbit has launched four smartwatches including the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR, Inspire and the Ace 2. The Fitbit Ace 2 is specially designed for kids and is the most cost-efficient smartwatch of Fitbit which is priced at Rs 6,999.

Fitbit Ace 2, Versa Lite Edition, Inspire and Inspire HR: In order to maintain its position as the second largest smartwatch producing company, Fitbit has released one of the most cost-efficient smartwatch Fitbit Ace 2 along with three more variants including Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR and the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition. Fitbit is also on the way to implement a major design upgrade to its Fitbit app which will allow the users to customise their dashboard accordingly. The launch date of all the four products in India is still not confirmed but Fitbit has said that the dates will be confirmed soon.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is going to be an everyday smartwatch which will include most of the fitness and smart features of the regular edition of Versa. The features include sleep tracking, automatic activity tracking and constant heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch features 15 different exercise modes, GPS connection and the smartwatch supports smartphone notifications and as per the company, Fitbit Versa Lite Edition will have a battery backup of four days. The smartwatch sports a SpO2 sensor which has the ability to calculate the changes in the blood oxygen level. The Versa Lite Edition costs Rs 15,999.

Fitbit Inspire HR sports a 24 into 7 heart rate tracker, activity tracker, steps tracker and a sleep tracker too. The device will cost around Rs 8,999.

Fitbit Inspire sports sleep and exercise tracker, automatic activity tracker, stopwatch and timer apps in order to help the users in maintaining the track.

Fitbit Ace 2 is basically children-centric and is for the children above six years of age. The Ace 2 features a bumper to protect the screen during any child-related activities. Ace 2 will also have animated clock faces, colourful avatars and motivating challenges for the kids. The Fitbit Ace 2 will be priced around Rs 6,999 in India.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More