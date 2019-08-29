Fitbit Versa 2: Fitbit has announced to launch its new health and fitness smartwatch Versa 2. It will be the upgraded set of its best-selling smartwatch, Versa. The smartwatch has to offer OLED display, in-built Amazon Alexa support, Sleep Score and many more features. Check more details below.

Fitbit has announced its latest Versa 2 smartwatch which is the successor to the original Fitbit Versa. Instead of launching the Fitbit new Ionic, as of now, the company has decided to upgrade its best-selling smartwatch with advanced features which can be a game-changer for your wrist. Announcing the new Versa 2 smartwatch, Fitbit revealed that it has an OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diodes) display and many other highly-attractive elements.

Fitbit Versa 2 comes with in-built Amazon Alexa voice assistant and the Spotify app on your wrist. Apart from this, the new smartwatch also offers features like Sleep Score to help you understand your sleep quality and smart wake, along with many other special features for health and fitness.

Just like other smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 2 also allows you to view apps, calendar, call and SMS notifications right from your wrists. Once the smartwatch gets paired with an Android phone, you will also be able to take advantage of on-device microphone for responding to notifications and texts from the smartwatch.

According to the company, the battery of the new smartwatch can last for 5+ days on a single charge, you can store and play more than 300 songs on your wrist. You can track your whole day activity including steps, heart rate, calories burned, distance, floors climbed, and more with Fitbit Versa 2.

The new health and fitness smartwatch has already gone on pre-orders in the global markets and hit the Indian market on September 15. If you wish to get the real-time details of your health and fitness then but the new Versa 2 smartwatch which will be available on Croma, Reliance Digital, Helios and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon and Flipkart from September 15.

Fitbit Versa 2 is priced at Rs 20,999 in India with black/carbon aluminium case, petal/ copper rose aluminium case, and stone/mist grey aluminium case. The company has also Fitbit Versa Special Edition to offer to its users which is priced at Rs 22,999 in pink/smoke with a mist grey case and navy/copper rose aluminium case.

