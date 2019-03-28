Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR fitness trackers, Versa Lite smartwatch debut in India: Fitbit has introduced three of its smart wearables in the Indian market. The watches were globally revealed in the first week of March. The Fitbit Inspire will be available in two variants including the Fitbit inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR. Fitbit also said that it will bring the kid-centric Ace 2 activity tracker in India by mid-2019.

Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR come with a swim-proof slim design with an OLED touchscreen display. Both the fitness trackers, Inspire, Inspire HR have five-day battery life, notification support, on-screen dashboard, sleep tracking, all-day activity tracking, female health tracking, all-day calorie burn tracking and a lot more. The Inspire HR features more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, heart-rate tracking, cardio fitness level tracking and guided breathing sessions. The Fitbit Inspire is available in Black and Sangria colour options and the Fitbit Inspire HR is available in Lilac, Black and White colour options. The Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker is available at a price of Rs 6,999 and the Inspire HR is available at a price of Rs 8,999.

The Fitbit Versa Lite has most of the features as same as the original Fitbit Versa. The Features include sleep tracking support, automatic activity and heart rate tracking. The Fitbit Versa Lite has over 15 goal-based exercise modes, support for apps and notification, and a classy swim-proof design. The Fitbit Versa Lite comes with features a unique SpO2 sensor in the watch. The SpO2 sensor has the capability to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and helps in keeping a track on health indicators such as sleep apnoea. The Versa Lite also includes the ambient light sensor and a heart rate monitor. The Fitbit Versa Lite is available at a price of Rs 15,999 in India.

The brand new Fitbit wearables can be availed from the official websites of Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Helios, Reliance Digital.

Fitbit Ace 2 also features a swim-proof design and a bumper for added protection so that kids could wear it in every activity. The Ace 2 sports animated clock faces, colour avatars and motivating challenges to keep the kids. The parents need to create a Fitbit family account in order to set up the Fitbit Ace 2 with their child’s accounts as this will help the parents to keep a check on the activity of their children. The Fitbit Ace 2 will be introduced in India by mi 2019 and it is expected to cost around Rs 6,999.

