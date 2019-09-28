Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The Flipkart Big Billion Days are going to start soon and huge discounts will be provided on a number of accessories including smartphones, TV, clothing items, etc.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is going to start from September 29, Sunday, 2019 at 12:00 AM. The Big Billion Days sale is going to offer customers huge discounts on various accessories including smart speakers, smartphones, tablets, smart TV and more. If someone is in the mood to buy a new TV or a brand new smartphone then the Big Billion Days sale is going to serve for them as a great opportunity. Many brands are going to launch their smartphones on the eve of the Big Billion Days sale.

Dates and categories:

Sale on fashion, TV and electrical appliances: September 29, 2019, to October 4, 2019

Sale on Mobile phones: September 30 to October 4, 2019

Sale on computer and electronics: September 30 to October 4, 2019

Latest smartphones debut around Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: All big players of the smartphone industry have made their move as Asus Rog Phone II’s 8 GB RAM variant along with 128 GB storage will be exclusively available in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale at a price of Rs 37,999. Lenovo is also going to introduce its A6 Note and the Lenovo K10 amidst the Big Billion Days Sale. The Infinix Hot 8 will also be available on sale during the tenure.

Realme is going to offer a discount of Rs 1000 on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and the Realme XT. As per the reports, All three smartphones went out of stock on their first sale in a matter of few seconds. Realme will also provide discounts on its previously released smartphones.

Xiaomi is going to offer discounts on the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and on Redmi Note 7S. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7S will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The Redmi 7A will be available at a price of Rs 4,999 only in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The Honor 10 Lite and the Honor 8C will be available at a price of Rs 7,999, Lenovo K10 Plus K10 Note will be available at a price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The Motorola E6s, Motorola One Action and Moto G7 will be available at a price of Rs 7,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

